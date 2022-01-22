HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) Has Decreased By 16.37 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.40, to imply a decrease of -6.42% or -$2.36 in intraday trading. The HHR share’s 52-week high remains $68.18, putting it -98.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.82. The company has a valuation of $1.69B, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HHR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) trade information

After registering a -6.42% downside in the last session, HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.13 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.31%, and -34.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.67%. Short interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw shorts transact 52990.0 shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5160.05, implying an increase of 99.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4071.36 and $6322.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HHR has been trading -18279.1% off suggested target high and -11735.35% from its likely low.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HeadHunter Group PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) shares are -23.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 117.39% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.90% this quarter before jumping 104.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 87.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $59.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.19 million and $37.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.00% before jumping 65.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 55.60% annually.

HHR Dividends

HeadHunter Group PLC has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HeadHunter Group PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.55, with the share yield ticking at 1.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s Major holders

HeadHunter Group PLC insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.11% of the shares at 60.11% float percentage. In total, 60.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 11.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $281.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 2.96 million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $144.68 million.

We also have Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fd holds roughly 3.25 million shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 52.69 million.