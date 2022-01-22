Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -6.08% Loss

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.57, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The GILT share’s 52-week high remains $22.69, putting it -199.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.58. The company has a valuation of $438.68M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 480.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.09 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.08%, and 0.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.07%. Short interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.42, implying a decrease of -39.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.42 and $5.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GILT has been trading 28.4% off suggested target high and 28.4% from its likely low.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.89 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -3.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.99, with the share yield ticking at 13.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.52% of the shares at 48.55% float percentage. In total, 48.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 4.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.24 million shares, or about 2.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.17 million.

We also have Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 1.17 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 6.73 million.