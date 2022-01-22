FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Stock Falling -5.21% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.79, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The FORM share’s 52-week high remains $52.39, putting it -28.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.69. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with average of 335.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for FormFactor Inc. (FORM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FORM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.76 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.16%, and -5.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.78%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.75, implying an increase of 18.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FORM has been trading -47.09% off suggested target high and -5.42% from its likely low.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FormFactor Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FormFactor Inc. (FORM) shares are 12.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.03% against 27.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.80% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $196.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $197.15 million and $183 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.20% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 108.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 95.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

FORM Dividends

FormFactor Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FormFactor Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s Major holders

FormFactor Inc. insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.22% of the shares at 95.06% float percentage. In total, 94.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.45 million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $427.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.61 million shares, or about 11.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $321.56 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FormFactor Inc. (FORM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.23 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $208.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 82.89 million.