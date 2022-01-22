Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) Shares Fall By -5.07 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.97, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The EBS share’s 52-week high remains $127.20, putting it -170.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.88. The company has a valuation of $2.39B, with average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EBS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.28 this Friday, 01/21/22, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.07%, and 2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.29, implying an increase of 23.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $77.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBS has been trading -63.93% off suggested target high and 21.23% from its likely low.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares are -27.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.09% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.30% this quarter before falling -41.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $628.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $297.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $583 million and $343 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.80% before dropping -13.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 445.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.20% annually.

EBS Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. insiders hold 9.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.50% of the shares at 95.53% float percentage. In total, 86.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.83 million shares (or 10.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $291.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $246.43 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 1.94 million shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 71.49 million.