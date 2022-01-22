DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) On Friday – Down -7.84% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.16, to imply a decrease of -8.42% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The DRIO share’s 52-week high remains $31.85, putting it -290.32% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.80. The company has a valuation of $136.19M, with average of 158.31K shares over the past 3 months.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

After registering a -8.42% downside in the last session, DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.67 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -8.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.24%, and -39.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.09%.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DarioHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares are -47.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.21% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.40% this quarter before falling -18.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 177.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.08 million and $3.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 216.30% before jumping 82.30% in the following quarter.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DarioHealth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

DarioHealth Corp. insiders hold 11.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.88% of the shares at 47.17% float percentage. In total, 41.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Collaborative Holdings Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.45 million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.06 million shares, or about 6.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.52 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 2.67 million.