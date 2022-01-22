Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Is 41.03% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.92, to imply a decrease of -8.04% or -$4.1 in intraday trading. The CLFD share’s 52-week high remains $86.71, putting it -84.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.67. The company has a valuation of $671.89M, with average of 178.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CLFD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) trade information

After registering a -8.04% downside in the last session, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.74 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -8.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.55%, and -38.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.25, implying an increase of 32.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLFD has been trading -96.08% off suggested target high and 21.14% from its likely low.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clearfield Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) shares are 8.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.85% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.30% this quarter before jumping 51.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $41.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.63 million.

CLFD Dividends

Clearfield Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clearfield Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s Major holders

Clearfield Inc. insiders hold 16.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.91% of the shares at 50.36% float percentage. In total, 41.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 5.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.56 million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $24.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 14.94 million.