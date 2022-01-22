At Current Prices, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Worth A Patient Look?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.56, to imply a decrease of -2.17% or -$1.59 in intraday trading. The STAA share’s 52-week high remains $163.08, putting it -127.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $71.72. The company has a valuation of $3.41B, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 309.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STAA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

After registering a -2.17% downside in the last session, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.88 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.22%, and -23.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.62%. Short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 5.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $128.40, implying an increase of 44.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $83.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAA has been trading -130.58% off suggested target high and -15.99% from its likely low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STAAR Surgical Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares are -45.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140.00% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $59.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46 million and $44.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.50% before jumping 47.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -58.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STAAR Surgical Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.10% of the shares at 90.51% float percentage. In total, 90.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.66 million shares (or 18.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.53 million shares, or about 11.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $710.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 151.44 million.