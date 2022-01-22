Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Gain Of 29.38% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -31.33% – What Should You Do Now?

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply an increase of 20.30% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The ARDS share’s 52-week high remains $8.47, putting it -429.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $21.20M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

After registering a 20.30% upside in the last session, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6900 this Friday, 01/21/22, jumping 20.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.34%, and -42.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.33%. Short interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw shorts transact 4230.0 shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 88.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARDS has been trading -1087.5% off suggested target high and -525.0% from its likely low.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) shares are -69.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.38% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.20% this quarter before jumping 61.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 132.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.8 million.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 32.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.24% of the shares at 27.13% float percentage. In total, 18.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 7.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 0.35 million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.28 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82174.0, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.