Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Is Worth A Gamble At $9.63

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.63, to imply a decrease of -13.94% or -$1.56 in intraday trading. The ARBK share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -118.07% down since that peak but still an impressive -8.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.44. The company has a valuation of $450.76M, with average of 565.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARBK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

After registering a -13.94% downside in the last session, Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.65 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -13.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.24%, and -22.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.08, implying an increase of 63.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $36.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARBK has been trading -280.79% off suggested target high and -118.07% from its likely low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Argo Blockchain plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.44 million.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Argo Blockchain plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Argo Blockchain plc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.94% of the shares at 4.94% float percentage. In total, 4.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caas Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 0.33 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.2 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF holds roughly 17878.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million