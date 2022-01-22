Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.70, to imply a decrease of -5.37% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The APDN share’s 52-week high remains $13.64, putting it -268.65% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.86. The company has a valuation of $27.94M, with average of 682.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APDN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

After registering a -5.37% downside in the last session, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -24.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.67, implying an increase of 77.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APDN has been trading -548.65% off suggested target high and -116.22% from its likely low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied DNA Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) shares are -33.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.34% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.90% this quarter before falling -42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.31 million.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. insiders hold 8.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.51% of the shares at 21.34% float percentage. In total, 19.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 3.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 76869.0 shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87763.0, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.