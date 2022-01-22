Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Is -2.44% Below Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.78, to imply a decrease of -2.51% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The AMPS share’s 52-week high remains $11.35, putting it -45.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.97. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 663.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

After registering a -2.51% downside in the last session, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.50 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.02%, and -24.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 42.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPS has been trading -79.95% off suggested target high and -67.1% from its likely low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.1 million.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altus Power Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders hold 50.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.34% of the shares at 80.18% float percentage. In total, 39.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 7.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kensico Capital Management Corp with 2.0 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $19.86 million.

We also have Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund holds roughly 45628.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6700.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 66531.0.