Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -29.36% YTD Loss?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.78, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$1.73 in intraday trading. The AOSL share’s 52-week high remains $64.00, putting it -49.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.66. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 556.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.14 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.52%, and -18.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.36%. Short interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares are 69.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.25% against 27.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 26.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $188 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $184.43 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 78.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 902.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.00% annually.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited insiders hold 19.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.54% of the shares at 72.55% float percentage. In total, 58.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 7.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.46 million shares, or about 5.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $45.86 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 19.12 million.