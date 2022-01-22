After This Week’s -5.35% Loss In Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC), We Just Learned Something New

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.68, to imply a decrease of -4.62% or -$1.39 in intraday trading. The ROCC share’s 52-week high remains $35.31, putting it -23.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.82. The company has a valuation of $1.19B, with average of 421.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ROCC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.77.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

After registering a -4.62% downside in the last session, Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.56 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.35%, and 9.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.40, implying an increase of 38.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROCC has been trading -91.77% off suggested target high and -39.47% from its likely low.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ranger Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) shares are 62.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.48% against -13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.80% this quarter before jumping 423.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 85.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $191.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $201.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.99 million and $88.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 185.20% before jumping 128.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -538.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ranger Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Ranger Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.12% of the shares at 59.54% float percentage. In total, 59.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 16.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.03 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $27.54 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 11.46 million.