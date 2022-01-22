After Sinking 1.67% During Past Week, Is Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Still A Buy?

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.31, to imply a decrease of -8.45% or -$1.69 in intraday trading. The EXAI share’s 52-week high remains $30.38, putting it -65.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.02. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with average of 108.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Exscientia plc (EXAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

After registering a -8.45% downside in the last session, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.74 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -8.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and -4.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.21, implying an increase of 17.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.42 and $29.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXAI has been trading -60.57% off suggested target high and -0.6% from its likely low.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.04 million.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exscientia plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Exscientia plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.91% of the shares at 5.91% float percentage. In total, 5.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 44600.0 shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.