After A Decline Of -515.92% From The High, Can Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Recover Quickly?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AGTC share’s 52-week high remains $9.67, putting it -515.92% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $66.94M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 613.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGTC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the last session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7670 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.25%, and -16.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.37%. Short interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw shorts transact 2.04 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.63, implying an increase of 89.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGTC has been trading -2129.3% off suggested target high and -409.55% from its likely low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares are -58.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.38% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.70% this quarter before jumping 5.00% for the next one.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.10% of the shares at 44.34% float percentage. In total, 44.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 4.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Interwest Venture Management Co. with 1.4 million shares, or about 3.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 3.05 million.