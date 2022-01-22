AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Slid -15.60% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.40, to imply a decrease of -5.15% or -$1.0 in intraday trading. The AHCO share’s 52-week high remains $41.58, putting it -125.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.24. The company has a valuation of $2.59B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 885.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AHCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

After registering a -5.15% downside in the last session, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.71 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.60%, and -16.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.78%. Short interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw shorts transact 7.11 million shares and set a 8.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.80, implying an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHCO has been trading -171.74% off suggested target high and -63.04% from its likely low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AdaptHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares are -17.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 293.94% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 172.30% this quarter before jumping 725.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 130.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $690 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $661.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $348.43 million and $482.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 98.00% before jumping 37.30% in the following quarter.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AdaptHealth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

AdaptHealth Corp. insiders hold 27.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.26% of the shares at 84.40% float percentage. In total, 61.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OEP Capital Advisors, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.82 million shares (or 10.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 8.1 million shares, or about 6.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $188.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 41.83 million.