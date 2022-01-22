AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY): Can A Stock Be Down -27.39% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply a decrease of -5.86% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The ATY share’s 52-week high remains $26.17, putting it -858.61% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.87. The company has a valuation of $165.54M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 404.74K shares over the past 3 months.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) trade information

After registering a -5.86% downside in the last session, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.28 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.74%, and -22.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.39%. Short interest in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.22, implying an increase of 62.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $11.27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATY has been trading -312.82% off suggested target high and -64.84% from its likely low.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AcuityAds Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares are -68.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.00% against 26.80%.

ATY Dividends

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s Major holders

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. insiders hold 9.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.07% of the shares at 32.06% float percentage. In total, 29.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 4.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd with 1.61 million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.76 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about 0.65 million.