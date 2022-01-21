XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Down Almost -43.40% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares stood at 10.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.10, to imply a decrease of -10.64% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The XL share’s 52-week high remains $22.40, putting it -966.67% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $295.99M, with an average of 3.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

After registering a -10.64% downside in the last session, XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.91 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -10.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.08%, and -43.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.56%. Short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw shorts transact 10.31 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -83.30% this quarter before falling -126.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.87 million and $970k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -52.10% before jumping 399.00% in the following quarter.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XL Fleet Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

XL Fleet Corp. insiders hold 25.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.09% of the shares at 23.01% float percentage. In total, 17.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.46 million shares (or 6.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.44 million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $21.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.14 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.79 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 17.16 million.