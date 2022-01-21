Why Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply a decrease of -9.09% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The SYTA share’s 52-week high remains $15.75, putting it -1025.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $7.49M, with an average of 4.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

After registering a -9.09% downside in the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -9.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.17%, and -56.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.16%. Short interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw shorts transact 0.61 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 82.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYTA has been trading -614.29% off suggested target high and -328.57% from its likely low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Siyata Mobile Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares are -80.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.27% against 9.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.9 million.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders hold 14.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.07% of the shares at 8.25% float percentage. In total, 7.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 12.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 23979.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $82727.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 19350.0 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81850.0