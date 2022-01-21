Why OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s traded shares stood at 12.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ONE share’s 52-week high remains $4.58, putting it -2762.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $27.29M, with an average of 16.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2028 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.67%, and -57.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.07, implying an increase of 98.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.07 and $12.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONE has been trading -7443.75% off suggested target high and -7443.75% from its likely low.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $144.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.60% before jumping 52.40% in the following quarter.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

OneSmart International Education Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.37% of the shares at 58.37% float percentage. In total, 58.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.92 million shares (or 30.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 7.86 million shares, or about 7.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.85 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 73749.0.