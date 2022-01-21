Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Has Dropped -21.22% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.87, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The VUZI share’s 52-week high remains $32.43, putting it -372.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.80. The company has a valuation of $441.56M, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the latest session, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.74 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.78%, and -21.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.22%. Short interest in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw shorts transact 13.72 million shares and set a 4.86 days time to cover.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vuzix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are -53.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.77% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.40% this quarter before falling -8.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.23 million and $3.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.50% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 43.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vuzix Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Vuzix Corporation insiders hold 6.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.00% of the shares at 47.31% float percentage. In total, 44.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 11.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.89 million shares, or about 6.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.68 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 5.12 million shares. This is just over 8.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.33 million, or 3.66% of the shares, all valued at about 24.92 million.