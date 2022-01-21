This Week’s -22.91% Loss In Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Taught Us Something New

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s traded shares stood at 3.1 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply a decrease of -5.84% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The JOBY share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -270.37% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $3.00B, with average of 2.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

After registering a -5.84% downside in the latest session, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.91%, and -28.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.15%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Joby Aviation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Joby Aviation Inc. insiders hold 49.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.13% of the shares at 49.75% float percentage. In total, 25.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.04 million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $463.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 10.0 million shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $100.6 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.48 million shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.49 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 21.6 million.