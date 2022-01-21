This Week’s -2.51% Loss In Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Taught Us Something New

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.77, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SLDP share’s 52-week high remains $14.85, putting it -91.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.06. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with an average of 2.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the last session, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.90 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.51%, and -11.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.10%. Short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 40.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLDP has been trading -67.31% off suggested target high and -67.31% from its likely low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solid Power Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders hold 34.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.97% of the shares at 30.69% float percentage. In total, 19.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magnetar Financial LLC with 3.03 million shares, or about 1.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.41 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 76000.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40000.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.