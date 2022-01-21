Should You Expect Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) To Recover From Its 50.0% Gain From Highs?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $95.88, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$4.46 in intraday trading. The NUE share’s 52-week high remains $128.81, putting it -34.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.94. The company has a valuation of $29.17B, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the latest session, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 112.78 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.53%, and -9.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.10%. Short interest in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) saw shorts transact 8.09 million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nucor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares are 6.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 595.51% against -1.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 517.80% this quarter before jumping 124.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $10.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.26 billion and $7.19 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 102.00% before jumping 42.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -42.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.99% annually.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nucor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.68%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Nucor Corporation insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.64% of the shares at 82.05% float percentage. In total, 81.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 36.8 million shares (or 12.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 27.24 million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.68 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 8.85 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $988.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.29 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 816.77 million.