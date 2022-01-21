Sea Limited (NYSE: SE): Is This The Time To Buy?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 4.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $162.56, to imply a decrease of -4.41% or -$7.5 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $372.70, putting it -129.27% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $166.30. The company has a valuation of $97.29B, with an average of 8.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sea Limited (SE), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SE a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

After registering a -4.41% downside in the latest session, Sea Limited (SE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 183.71 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -4.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.22%, and -17.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.98%. Short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 24.07 million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $378.41, implying an increase of 57.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $190.00 and $467.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SE has been trading -187.28% off suggested target high and -16.88% from its likely low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sea Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sea Limited (SE) shares are -42.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.55% against -1.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 52.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 118.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.98 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.57 billion and $1.76 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87.60% before jumping 69.10% in the following quarter.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sea Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders hold 4.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.88% of the shares at 78.77% float percentage. In total, 74.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BLOOM DOUGLAS P. As of Feb 18, 2016, the company held over 77063.0 shares.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Limited (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds roughly 33.73 million shares. This is just over 8.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.75 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.47 million, or 5.12% of the shares, all valued at about 6.52 billion.