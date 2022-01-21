Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Drops -581.0% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s traded shares stood at 18.75 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.42, to imply an increase of 8.60% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The SVFD share’s 52-week high remains $30.10, putting it -581.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.67. The company has a valuation of $11.40M, with average of 38.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

After registering a 8.60% upside in the latest session, Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.79 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 8.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.24%, and -9.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.50%.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) estimates and forecasts

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Save Foods Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

Save Foods Inc. insiders hold 22.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.63% of the shares at 18.87% float percentage. In total, 14.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 100000.0 shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.64 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6151.0 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38566.0