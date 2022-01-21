Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Thursday’s Performance: Up 16.32% From The Lows, Now What?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 9.67 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.30, to imply a decrease of -4.10% or -$3.09 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $141.60, putting it -95.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.50. The company has a valuation of $44.26B, with an average of 18.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

After registering a -4.10% downside in the latest session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 82.45 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.35%, and -23.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.92%. Short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw shorts transact 18.15 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before jumping 69.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 196.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $777.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $788.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $310.01 million and $504.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 150.80% before jumping 56.30% in the following quarter.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 3.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.64% of the shares at 90.07% float percentage. In total, 86.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.59 million shares (or 7.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC with 26.4 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.99 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 8.71 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $658.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.37 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 556.9 million.