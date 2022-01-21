Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Recovered -6.04% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -37.29% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 18.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.02, to imply a decrease of -6.31% or -$4.38 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $179.47, putting it -176.02% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.95. The company has a valuation of $58.80B, with average of 24.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a -6.31% downside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.94 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.81%, and -27.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.29%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $61.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380.53 million.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders hold 16.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.22% of the shares at 45.99% float percentage. In total, 38.22% institutions holds shares in the company.