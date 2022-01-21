Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) Down -29.82% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply a decrease of -8.21% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NEW share’s 52-week high remains $9.17, putting it -3426.92% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $24.72M, with average of 6.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Puxin Limited (NEW), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

After registering a -8.21% downside in the latest session, Puxin Limited (NEW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3232 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -8.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.10%, and -9.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.41, implying an increase of 99.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $88.41 and $88.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEW has been trading -33903.85% off suggested target high and -33903.85% from its likely low.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited has its next earnings report out between January 21 and January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Puxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Puxin Limited insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.54% of the shares at 5.56% float percentage. In total, 5.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 2.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.05 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.61 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 13752.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8113.0