Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s traded shares stood at 6.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply a decrease of -19.44% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The SBEV share’s 52-week high remains $8.94, putting it -180.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $47.53M, with an average of 23.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

After registering a -19.44% downside in the last session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.12 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -19.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 77.22%, and 175.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 173.12%. Short interest in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splash Beverage Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Splash Beverage Group Inc. insiders hold 31.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.41% of the shares at 2.07% float percentage. In total, 1.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parsons Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.24 million.