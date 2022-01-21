Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.79, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The NVTS share’s 52-week high remains $22.19, putting it -105.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.66. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVTS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.50 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.05%, and -22.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.57%. Short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw shorts transact 3.2 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.60, implying an increase of 50.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTS has been trading -122.43% off suggested target high and -85.36% from its likely low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $7.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.76 million.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 34.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.39% of the shares at 28.19% float percentage. In total, 18.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tudor Investment Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16965.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.