It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) At $5.36.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s traded shares stood at 35.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.36, to imply an increase of 6.99% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The DIDI share’s 52-week high remains $18.01, putting it -236.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.18. The company has a valuation of $25.85B, with an average of 24.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

After registering a 6.99% upside in the last session, DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.48 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 6.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.06%, and -9.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.63%. Short interest in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) saw shorts transact 74.57 million shares and set a 3.16 days time to cover.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.87 billion.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DiDi Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

DiDi Global Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.83% of the shares at 8.83% float percentage. In total, 8.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 75.83 million shares (or 1.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $590.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with 47.52 million shares, or about 1.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $370.18 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 4.35 million shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.28 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 35.16 million.