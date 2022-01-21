Is Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.74, to imply a decrease of -5.21% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The CRBU share’s 52-week high remains $32.65, putting it -204.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.52. The company has a valuation of $647.51M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 398.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

After registering a -5.21% downside in the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.13 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -5.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.42%, and -29.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.83%. Short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw shorts transact 2.28 million shares and set a 6.14 days time to cover.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.25 million.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caribou Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 9.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.98% of the shares at 56.45% float percentage. In total, 50.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PFM Health Sciences, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 6.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.32 million shares, or about 5.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $79.33 million.

We also have ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ACAP Strategic Fund holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 13.47 million.