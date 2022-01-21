Is Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) Poised For Further Gains At A 23.6% Distance From The Low?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s traded shares stood at 9.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.44, to imply an increase of 16.04% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The ADGI share’s 52-week high remains $78.82, putting it -1123.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.92. The company has a valuation of $661.19M, with average of 7.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

After registering a 16.04% upside in the last session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.99 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 16.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.46%, and -35.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.29%.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 53.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.37% of the shares at 140.57% float percentage. In total, 65.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.69 million shares (or 15.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $704.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 5.38 million shares, or about 4.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $227.4 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 50.64 million.