Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply a decrease of -1.51% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HGEN share’s 52-week high remains $29.20, putting it -1018.77% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.63. The company has a valuation of $163.10M, with average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside in the last session, Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.71%, and -30.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.84%.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Humanigen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares are -84.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -72.31% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.20% this quarter before jumping 68.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 864.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $420k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -426.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.50% annually.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Humanigen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Humanigen Inc. insiders hold 21.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.64% of the shares at 65.88% float percentage. In total, 51.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 4.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with 7.07 million shares, or about 3.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $41.95 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 7.97 million shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 9.97 million.