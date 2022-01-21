Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SOLO share’s 52-week high remains $9.74, putting it -375.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $228.86M, with an average of 2.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

After registering a 1.99% upside in the latest session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.18 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.05%, and -19.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.84%. Short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw shorts transact 15.99 million shares and set a 4.88 days time to cover.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are -43.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.19% against 17.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $810k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.81k and $185.02k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 237.80% before jumping 770.20% in the following quarter.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders hold 13.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.81% of the shares at 14.73% float percentage. In total, 12.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 22.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.39 million shares, or about 4.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.96 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 7.0 million shares. This is just over 21.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 2.55 million.