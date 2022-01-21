Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ): Can A Stock Be 24.90% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.74, to imply a decrease of -1.95% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The CNQ share’s 52-week high remains $54.13, putting it -4.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.40. The company has a valuation of $60.14B, with average of 3.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

After registering a -1.95% downside in the latest session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.13 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.89%, and 36.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.90%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Natural Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares are 61.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,104.17% against -16.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.15 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -108.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.70% annually.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has its next earnings report out on March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.85, with the share yield ticking at 3.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Natural Resources Limited insiders hold 2.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.26% of the shares at 79.98% float percentage. In total, 78.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 116.45 million shares (or 9.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 89.97 million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.29 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 53.49 million shares. This is just over 4.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.95 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.46 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 billion.