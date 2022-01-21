Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Stock?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $273.86, to imply a decrease of -6.45% or -$18.87 in intraday trading. The ISRG share’s 52-week high remains $369.69, putting it -34.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $227.47. The company has a valuation of $106.35B, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ISRG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) trade information

After registering a -6.45% downside in the latest session, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 311.51 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.42%, and -11.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.53%. Short interest in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) saw shorts transact 2.72 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $340.43, implying an increase of 19.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $290.00 and $425.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISRG has been trading -55.19% off suggested target high and -5.89% from its likely low.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intuitive Surgical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares are -9.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.09% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.60% this quarter before jumping 7.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.33 billion and $1.29 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.80% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.21% annually.

ISRG Dividends

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Major holders

Intuitive Surgical Inc. insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.39% of the shares at 87.23% float percentage. In total, 86.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.96 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.78 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.87 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.08 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.34 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.49 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.48 billion.