Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $157.99, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $376.83, putting it -138.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $147.67. The company has a valuation of $28.42B, with an average of 4.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 180.57 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.01%, and -23.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.84%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 10.04 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $343.84, implying an increase of 54.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $225.00 and $430.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -172.17% off suggested target high and -42.41% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are -52.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.70% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.00% this quarter before jumping 26.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 125.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $3.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.44 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.83 billion and $1.95 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 92.30% before jumping 76.80% in the following quarter.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 2.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 118.51% of the shares at 121.92% float percentage. In total, 118.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.09 million shares (or 15.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.72 million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.33 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. holds roughly 4.35 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 720.18 million.