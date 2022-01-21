Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Have Gained 16.56% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares stood at 37.29 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.15, to imply an increase of 118.42% or $2.25 in intraday trading. The BSFC share’s 52-week high remains $8.00, putting it -92.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $48.94M, with average of 75.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

After registering a 118.42% upside in the latest session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.6600 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 118.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.70%, and -7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.20, implying an increase of 1.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.20 and $4.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSFC has been trading -1.2% off suggested target high and -1.2% from its likely low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.05 million.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Star Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders hold 62.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.