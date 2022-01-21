Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Gain Of 4.68% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -27.26% – What Should You Do Now?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.55, to imply a decrease of -0.54% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ATAI share’s 52-week high remains $22.91, putting it -312.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.29. The company has a valuation of $889.65M, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 986.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the last session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.65 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.67%, and -30.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.26%. Short interest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw shorts transact 4.27 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.17, implying an increase of 80.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAI has been trading -800.9% off suggested target high and -116.22% from its likely low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atai Life Sciences N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders hold 9.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.21% of the shares at 28.87% float percentage. In total, 26.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Falcon Edge Capital, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 1.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 1.29 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $19.11 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 1.6 million.