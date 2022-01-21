At Current Prices, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Worth A Patient Look?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares stood at 7.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply an increase of 1.89% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HIVE share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -166.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with average of 10.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

After registering a 1.89% upside in the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.62%, and -13.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.32, implying an increase of 65.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.32 and $6.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIVE has been trading -192.59% off suggested target high and -192.59% from its likely low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are -4.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 11.70%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 10.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.10% of the shares at 11.34% float percentage. In total, 10.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.04 million shares (or 5.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.03 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.09 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 15.44 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.53 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 8.95 million.