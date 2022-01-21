At $13.43 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Is Worth A Gamble

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares stood at 5.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.43, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The BBBY share’s 52-week high remains $53.90, putting it -301.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.51. The company has a valuation of $1.26B, with average of 9.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give BBBY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.26 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.82%, and -11.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.89%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.46, implying an increase of 7.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBBY has been trading -138.27% off suggested target high and 40.43% from its likely low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are -54.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.13% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 billion.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.94% of the shares at 115.02% float percentage. In total, 112.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.67 million shares (or 16.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $288.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.87 million shares, or about 13.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $239.52 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 10.45 million shares. This is just over 10.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $146.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.04 million, or 6.97% of the shares, all valued at about 98.87 million.