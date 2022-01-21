Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Drops -32.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply a decrease of -0.42% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AWH share’s 52-week high remains $10.54, putting it -778.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $132.54M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AWH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside in the latest session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3600 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.29%, and -33.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.20%. Short interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw shorts transact 8.24 million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AWH has been trading -233.33% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aspira Women’s Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares are -75.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.11% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.20% this quarter before falling -80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.45 million and $1.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.00% before jumping 73.80% in the following quarter.

AWH Dividends

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders hold 45.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.53% of the shares at 52.04% float percentage. In total, 28.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oracle Investment Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.65 million shares (or 7.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.67 million shares, or about 4.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $15.19 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 4.67 million.