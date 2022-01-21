Analysts Say Happiness Development Group Limited Can Reach $3.00 In 12 Months

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply a decrease of -6.77% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The HAPP share’s 52-week high remains $2.58, putting it -437.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $18.97M, with average of 535.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HAPP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

After registering a -6.77% downside in the latest session, Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5700 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -6.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.08%, and -9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.68%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAPP has been trading -525.0% off suggested target high and -525.0% from its likely low.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Happiness Development Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) shares are -65.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,100.00% against 8.30%.

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Development Group Limited has its next earnings report out on January 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Happiness Development Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Happiness Development Group Limited insiders hold 38.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.73% of the shares at 2.80% float percentage. In total, 1.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6115.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5732.0