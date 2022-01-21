Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Shares Fall By -8.20 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares stood at 2.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2964.71, to imply a decrease of -2.26% or -$68.64 in intraday trading. The AMZN share’s 52-week high remains $3773.08, putting it -27.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2881.00. The company has a valuation of $1529.60B, with average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 52 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMZN a Sell rating. 6 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 44 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

After registering a -2.26% downside in the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3,245.00 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -2.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.20%, and -9.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4119.30, implying an increase of 28.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3473.00 and $5000.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMZN has been trading -68.65% off suggested target high and -17.14% from its likely low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amazon.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are -16.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.49% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -73.50% this quarter before falling -32.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 40 analysts is $137.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.34 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.56 billion and $104.46 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.70% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 101.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 81.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.00% annually.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amazon.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders hold 13.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.18% of the shares at 68.30% float percentage. In total, 59.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33.28 million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $109.33 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 28.13 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $92.41 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.17 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.96 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.15 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 30.05 billion.