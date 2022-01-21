Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Stock Gained 9.77% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply a decrease of -8.51% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The CYTO share’s 52-week high remains $6.25, putting it -366.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $20.62M, with average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

After registering a -8.51% downside in the latest session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6599 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -8.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.09%, and 9.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.30, implying an increase of 90.63% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.30 and $14.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYTO has been trading -967.16% off suggested target high and -967.16% from its likely low.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $59.1 million.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders hold 4.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.52% of the shares at 4.74% float percentage. In total, 4.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 71226.0 shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 30513.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50041.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18871.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 33401.0.