After Plunging -10.54% During Past Week, Is Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Still A Buy?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.84, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The BEAM share’s 52-week high remains $138.52, putting it -120.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.34. The company has a valuation of $4.18B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 645.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BEAM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.04.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.39 this Thursday, 01/20/22, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.54%, and -24.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.14%. Short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw shorts transact 5.51 million shares and set a 8.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.70, implying an increase of 50.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $159.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEAM has been trading -153.02% off suggested target high and -35.26% from its likely low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beam Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are -33.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -112.01% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.50% this quarter before jumping 69.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7,441.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.7 million.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.20% of the shares at 79.83% float percentage. In total, 78.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.84 million shares (or 10.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $595.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.52 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $393.0 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5.59 million shares. This is just over 8.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $496.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 million, or 3.34% of the shares, all valued at about 202.07 million.