Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s -20.29-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 22.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.80, to imply a decrease of -2.33% or -$1.5 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $176.65, putting it -181.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.50. The company has a valuation of $18.40B, with average of 9.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

After registering a -2.33% downside in the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.69 this Thursday, 01/20/22, dropping -2.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.29%, and -35.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $131.07, implying an increase of 52.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $220.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFRM has been trading -250.32% off suggested target high and -11.46% from its likely low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are 6.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.72% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.90% this quarter before jumping 66.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $332.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $324.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204.04 million and $198.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 63.00% before jumping 63.90% in the following quarter.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.74% of the shares at 71.17% float percentage. In total, 66.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.46 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 11.12 million shares, or about 5.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.33 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 6.25 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $744.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.28 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 509.12 million.