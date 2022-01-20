Why Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 4.84% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ALF share’s 52-week high remains $22.50, putting it -1053.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.84. The company has a valuation of $28.46M, with average of 492.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) trade information

After registering a 4.84% upside in the latest session, Alfi Inc. (ALF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0944 this Wednesday, 01/19/22, jumping 4.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.68%, and -28.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.13%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.54, implying an increase of 84.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.54 and $12.54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALF has been trading -543.08% off suggested target high and -543.08% from its likely low.

Alfi Inc. (ALF) estimates and forecasts

ALF Dividends

Alfi Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alfi Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)’s Major holders

Alfi Inc. insiders hold 49.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.53% of the shares at 4.99% float percentage. In total, 2.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 46794.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alfi Inc. (ALF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59722.0, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.